2 Injured After Shooting In Homewood

Filed Under: Double-Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Pittsburgh (KDKA) — Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Homewood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired when they encountered the two victims.

The 29-year-old man was what in the back and the 28-year-old woman was shot in the arm.

The victims were found near the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Tyson Street but the shooting reportedly happened near Bennett Street and Tokay Street.

The two victims were reportedly in a car that was shot multiple times.

Both were transported to UPMC Presbyterian and are reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch