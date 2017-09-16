2 Injured After Shooting In Homewood

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Pittsburgh (KDKA) — Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Homewood.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired when they encountered the two victims.
The 29-year-old man was what in the back and the 28-year-old woman was shot in the arm.
The victims were found near the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Tyson Street but the shooting reportedly happened near Bennett Street and Tokay Street.
The two victims were reportedly in a car that was shot multiple times.
Both were transported to UPMC Presbyterian and are reported to be in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.