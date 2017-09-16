Inmate Pleads Not Guilty In Death Of Another Inmate

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A prison inmate has pleaded not guilty to criminal homicide and other charges in the death of another inmate in Pennsylvania last year.
The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard (http://bit.ly/2fb9HNE) reports that 31-year-old Daysean Brock appeared via video for his formal arrangement Friday before a Fayette County judge.
Authorities allege that Brock assaulted 51-year-old John Steckley in June 2016 at the State Correctional Institution-Fayette. A witness reportedly said Brock blindsided the victim, who hit his head as he fell. Steckley was found unresponsive in his cell the next day and later died.
Assistant Public Defender Shane Gannon entered not guilty pleas to charges of homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Brock is currently serving his 24- to 48-year third-degree murder sentence at the State Correctional Institution at Huntington.
