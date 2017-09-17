HERE WE GO! Vikings-Steelers Preview | 5 Reasons Steelers Should Be Worried | Week 2 Injury Report | Opponent Profile | More Steelers

Man Gets 8 ½ Years In Prison For Ohio Library Shooting

Filed Under: Shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison after being charged with firing gunshots that wounded a man in the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s main branch downtown.

Defendant Joseph Steward pleaded guilty earlier this year to felonious assault and inducing panic following the June 11 shooting.

The Dispatch reports the 28-year-old Steward apologized to Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown at Friday’s sentencing. Steward told the judge he didn’t want to hurt the victim but also didn’t want to get beat up.

Defense attorney Robert Krapenc said Steward has a history of homelessness and misdemeanor offenses. He said he believes his client has “undiagnosed mental health issues.”

Prosecutors say Steward pulled a gun during an argument with a 47-year-old man and shot him in the ankle.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

