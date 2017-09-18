Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Brighton Heights

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Brighton Heights on Monday night.
According to police, a shooting victim arrived at Allegheny General Hospital by private means just before 8:30 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim has not yet been identified. Police believe he was in his 20s.
Police say there were reports of shots fired in 3200 block of Brighton Road, and they believe that is where the shooting occurred.
The investigation is ongoing.
