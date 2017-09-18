Report: Father Pushed Boy, 5, Over Hillside While Overdosing On Heroin

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County man was arrested over the weekend after police say he pushed his 5-year-old son over a hillside in a stroller while overdosing on heroin.

According to the Butler Eagle, it happened Sunday afternoon along East Jefferson Street in Butler.

The father, identified as 25-year-old Charles Brookbank, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, public drunkenness and drug paraphernalia possession.

The Butler Eagle reports an officer saw Brookbank push the stroller, carrying his son, over an embankment and down a hillside.

The boy was not injured, but went to Butler Memorial Hospital to be checked over. He is now being cared for by his mother.

Brookbank had to be revived with Narcan, the Butler Eagle reports. He was questioned and allegedly told police he had used one bag of heroin.

Investigators say they also found two marijuana pipes in the stroller.

Brookbank was taken to the Butler County Jail.