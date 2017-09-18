Hundreds Of Drivers Needed For Panera Bread Delivery Service

Filed Under: Panera Bread

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Panera Bread is hiring hundreds of drivers as they launch a new delivery service in the Pittsburgh area.

The small-order delivery service will be offered at 25 local restaurants, creating hundreds of jobs in the area.

Panera is looking for delivery team drivers who would be responsible for dropping off customers’ orders. The job offers competitive wages, mileage reimbursement and tips.

Anyone over the age of 18 who is interested in applying should visit their local Panera Bread cafe or apply online at panamericanjobs.com.

