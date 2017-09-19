Ask A Pittsburgh Expert: Easy Breakfast Meals For Kids

Growing up, Nicole Leah Connor suffered from some minor health issues that had a negative impact on her life. Determined to find a solution, she healed herself by changing her diet and lifestyle. That experience placed a mission inside her heart, something she didn’t realize was there until her job in the business world started to feel a little unfulfilling. Nicole returned to school to study psychology and spent a couple of years doing social work with special needs children. The experience changed her and Nicole discovered what she was supposed to be doing with her life. She returned to school once again. This time, she finished as a Registered Dietitian.

Nicole Leah Connor, Nutritionist/Dietitian, RDN, MA

Live Your Zest Life

Pittsburgh, PA 15221

(724) 397-3244

nicole@liveyourzestlife.com

www.liveyourzestlife.com

“We live in a culture that tells us our worth is contingent on being a certain size and having a certain type of body,” Nicole told CBS. “Often, it’s one that’s not even healthy. We shouldn’t approach health behavior as a punishment, we should approach it as taking care of ourselves because that’s the only way you’re really going to make a true change.”

“Modeling is the most effective way for kids to learn how to eat,” she continued. “Keep showing them that you like to eat the things you want them to eat. And then, be patient. On the average, it takes offering a new food to a kid ten times before they are comfortable trying it. Encourage eating food that is good for your body, but don’t force it because that might not end up well.”

