Cops Arrest Bank Robbery Fugitive Dressed As Trauma Surgeon

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) – Sheriff’s deputies say a fugitive wanted for violating his probation in a Pittsburgh-area bank robbery was arrested after claiming to be a trauma surgeon after his speeding car was stopped.

Allegheny County deputies say 41-year-old Mark Heullen was wearing a stethoscope and had a fake ID badge on his T-shirt, which they believe was created using a label maker.

Deputies say he claimed to be heading to Allegheny General Hospital for surgery.

He was arrested Monday night and lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Heullen had been wanted since June 28 for violating the conditions of his probation/parole on a 2010 conviction for a bank robbery.

Heullen was also arrested in 2016 after he called 911 and reported six people were on his roof and attempting to break in. When officers arrived, they found more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun and more than $6,000 in cash in the house. Police believe he was hallucinating.

He had also been arrested in 2003 for robbing a credit union while dressed as a woman.

