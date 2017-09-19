Cooking Corner: Oktoberfest Beer Recipes

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s Cooking Corner, Market District Chef Ben D’Amico is helping us get ready for Oktoberfest with a few recipes featuring “beer” as an ingredient.

Oktoberfest Beer Cheese Dip

Compliments of Product Development Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 3 cups

Prep Time: 10 min.

Ingredients:

4 fl oz Beer (Your Favorite)

8 oz B&L Extra Sharp Cheese Spread (found in Dairy)

8 oz Cream Cheese

1 tbsp Hot Sauce

1 tbsp Dijon or Brown Mustard

¼ tsp Nutmeg

½ tsp Kosher Salt

½ tsp Ground Black Pepper

Directions:

1. Allow the cream cheese and cheese spread to soften before starting.

2. Combine all of the ingredients (except the beer) in a mixing bowl.

3. Use an electric hand mixer to blend the ingredients together until smooth.

4. Slowly add in half of the beer, mix until smooth, then add in the rest of the beer.

5. Dip should be smooth and creamy. If you prefer it thinner add in additional beer until desired thickness is reached.

6. Serve cold or warm up in the microwave.

7. Great when served with pretzels, slices of sausage, vegetables, bread, crackers, or tarter tots/potato pancakes.

NOTE: If you don’t want to buy the cheese spread you can buy 8 oz of cheddar cheese, cut it up into small pieces and then put it in the food processor until it is super finely grated into a paste.