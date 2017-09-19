Farmers’ Almanac: Rough Winter Expected For Western Pa.

strong>Follow Newsradio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – The 2018 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac is now available, and it predicts a rougher winter than we had last year.

Peter Geiger, the editor of the Farmers’ Almanac, tells the KDKA Morning News: “I think you’re going to get at least your average [snowfall], which I think is 42 or 45 inches of snow. Cold and average snowfall is what we are saying as an overall.”

Geiger says they are predicting five major East Coast storms during the winter, but isn’t sure how many, if any, will reach Western Pennsylvania.

“There’s one or two in January, two in February and two in March that you want to watch for. There is one storm that comes right across Pennsylvania,” says Geiger.

The Almanac predicts heavy snow in late January and a Nor’easter with heavy snow the first part of February.

Along with the weather predictions, the Farmers’ Almanac also offers hints and home remedies, including how to keep spiders out of your house and how to keep your windows frost-free during those cold winter months.

The Farmers’ Almanac is available in stores and online at www.FarmersAlmanac.com

