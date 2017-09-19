Gov. Wolf Says Time Running Out On Budget Deal Before Downgrade

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA/AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania state government has less than two weeks to end a budget stalemate before the state’s battered credit rating gets another downgrade and he must delay more payments for lack of cash.

Wolf said Tuesday morning that he believes that leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities are on board with getting a deal done and signed by Oct. 1.

Wolf spoke during a regularly scheduled appearance on KDKA-AM in Pittsburgh.

The governor tells the “KDKA Morning News” that he is “optimistic” that a solution will reached soon.

“I worked over the weekend. Called the majority leader of the Senate, called the majority leader of the House and we had a good discussion and I think they had a good discussion themselves,” said Wolf.

Wolf says after the talks over the weekend he believes the will is there for all sides to get together and reach a deal.

“We will work hard to get a package by Oct. 1, and we can manage the state up through that point fairly comfortably,” said Wolf.

With cash running low, Wolf has delayed $1.7 billion in payments while state lawmakers quarrel for a third month over patching a projected $2 billion-plus deficit in a $32 billion budget bill they passed June 30.

Wolf says credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s is giving Wolf and lawmakers more time to get a budget deal.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)