Police: Teenage Girl Pistol-Whipped, Shots Fired In Knoxville

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — Police are investigating an incident in Knoxville where a teenage girl was pistol-whipped.
It happened in the 400 block of Alice Street.
Police say there were shots fired, and two houses were hit by bullets.
A 13-year-old girl was also pistol-whipped by a black male who was wearing dark clothing and had a red bandanna covering his face.
The girl was transported to a local hospital in good condition.
Further details are not available at this time.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details