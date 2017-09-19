Foster: Villanueva Got Sick And Lost Close To 20 Pounds This Weekend

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) — Steelers guard Ramon Foster joined the Fan Morning Show on Tuesday in his weekly spot. He realizes that the offense isn’t quite where they want to be yet, but he says hang in there Steeler Nation, because it’s coming.

“It’s definitely a work in progress,” said Foster. “We’re just now getting everybody working. Now we’re consistently on the field everyday. I hate to say it, but it’s taking a test during the game. It’s a good thing we have been successful so far, but it just hasn’t been perfect, but we’ll get it there.”

Ramon expounded on the sickness that was making it’s way through the Steelers locker room last weekend that may have caused some additional offensive issues and just how bad it got for linemate Alejandro Villanueva.

“Across the board, everybody had something going on this past weekend, everybody was hacking, a little drained, but it’s no excuse. We have to go out there and play,” said Foster. “Al was thinking it was the chicken that he ended up eating [on Thursday night]. He thought it was closer to food poisoning more than anything. He could not keep anything down. I think Al ended up losing like close to 20 pounds.”

Part of the offense not hitting on all cylinders to begin this 2017 campaign is Antonio Brown not yet finding the endzone through the first two games. In the past, this may have been an issue, but Foster says Brown has shown the maturity to handle it so far.

“The last few weeks have been kind of frustrating for him. In Cleveland, and he still was very calm. I had someone ask me about him before and he’s just been real calm,” said Foster. “He knows it’s going to eventually come to him, and when he gets the shot, he’s taken them, but I just see a lot of growth in him. I’m happy for him because he has had those moments in the past, you know, that gets pointed out and I’m just glad to see growth in that area from him.”

Foster also expressed concern for his former teammate Lawrence Timmons and the situation surrounding him in Miami and said that the Steelers had reached out to him as well.

“I’m not sure what it is, but I just know that both organizations were working. I know LT; he was here for 10 years,” said Foster. “They just signed him to a nice contract in Miami. It’s unlike him to go through anything like this. So when a guy has a situation to where they miss a game or they go missing in a city that he’s not used to, it’s very concerning. I just hope he’s okay mentally more than anything right now.”