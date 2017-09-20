WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Man Caught With Over 800 Bags Of Heroin In Car With 2 Young Children

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police say a traffic violation Tuesday night led to the arrest of a man who had more than 800 bags of heroin in the car with him, along with two young children.

Greensburg City Police stopped 26-year-old Julius Lancelot Smith for a traffic violation at a parking lot in the 400 block of South Main Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday. There were two children, ages 2 and 4, in the car with Smith.

According to police, a K-9 officer found 868 stamp bags of heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and an unidentified white powder in the car. They also found a locked safe, empty stamp bags, stamps, scales and cash in the vehicle.

(Photo Credit: City of Greensburg Police Department/Facebook)

Smith was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and transferred to the Westmoreland County Prison. Bail was set at $300,000.

Smith is facing a number of charges, including endangering the welfare of children and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

The two children are with a family member.

