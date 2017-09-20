Johnstown Man Charged For Allegedly Groping Child

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Johnstown man is accused of groping a child at a Greensburg hotel Tuesday night.
It happened just before 9 p.m. at the Knights Inn.
According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told police that they saw 45-year-old Joseph Celmer, Jr., playing with boys outside their hotel room. The witnesses then saw Celmer pick up a 7-year-old boy, groping him.
The boy’s parents also witnessed the groping.
The criminal complaint says when officers spoke to Celmer in his hotel room, he had a bloody nose from some type of altercation, but he couldn’t explain what had happened.
Officers also said Celmer smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be under the influence.
Celmer is facing multiple charges, including indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and public drunkenness. He was transported to the Westmoreland County Prison.