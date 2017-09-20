Hurricane Maria Aims At Puerto Rico After Slamming Dominica

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory as they warned it would decimate the power company’s crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.

Hurricane Maria weakened to Category 4 strength early Wednesday morning, but remained a dangerous storm as it neared Puerto Rico.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday, The National Hurricane Center reported Maria’s eyewall was over Vieques, an island off Puerto Rico’s eastern coast. Maria barreled toward the island with 175 mph winds.

4 AM AST Tropical Cyclone Update: #Maria‘s eyewall over Vieques, #Hurricane-force winds expected in Puerto Rico soon https://t.co/sYVOB3gkmI pic.twitter.com/WddsIPsdEM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 20, 2017

Forecasters said Maria was expected to make landfall Wednesday mid-morning along Puerto Rico’s southeast coast as a Category 5 storm, punishing the island with life-threatening winds for 12 to 24 hours.

The number of power outages spiked as Maria approached, with the storm centered early Wednesday about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

