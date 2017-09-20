Pennsylvania Takes Credit Ratings Hit Amid Budget Fight

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s credit rating is taking a hit, another black eye in the nearly three-month budget stalemate between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s on Wednesday lowered its rating on Pennsylvania’s debt. That’s the second downgrade it has slapped on Pennsylvania in three years as budget makers have struggled to pull the state out of a stubborn post-recession deficit.

Pennsylvania is now rated even lower among states, sliding to the bottom five rated by Standard and Poor’s.

The downgrade means Pennsylvania will pay more to borrow money, potentially tens of millions of dollars a year.

The House and Senate are divided over whether to raise taxes as lawmakers look to borrow $1 billion or more to help bail the state out of a $2.2 billion projected deficit.

  1. David Colton says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:38 PM

    Don’t worry about a thing, my fellow taxpayers. YOUR elected officials in Harrisburg made sure THEY would be paid-no matter how long this goes on.
    I suggest we demonstrate in mass in Harrisburg (after they get a budget,) to make sure the law is changed, to: No budget on time-NO PAY!! Then we will see how fast they get a budget in (on time.) They should be required to stay in Harrisburg, in session, 7 days a week-with no pay, until they have a budget. They are all A-holes. Lead by a bigger A-hole in the governor.
    No wonder people are moving out of the state!

