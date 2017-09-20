Report: Taco Bell To Ditch Drive-Thrus, Add Alcohol At Pittsburgh ‘Cantina-Style’ Restaurants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Taco Bell is reportedly ditching drive-thrus and adding alcohol.
Food and Wine reports the fast food giant is planning to open 300 to 350 new cantinas across the country by 2022, and Pittsburgh is one of the areas being targeted.
The chain is reportedly zeroing in on cities like Pittsburgh, Detroit, Nashville and New York, where at least 50 locations will be opening in Manhattan.
Taco Bell will reportedly focus these new and improved “cantina-style” stores with local vibes, including artwork, open kitchens, and digital menu boards.
The locations will reportedly serve beer, wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes.