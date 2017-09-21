WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Police: Bank Robber Accesses Vault, Gets Away With Over $111K

Filed Under: Armed Bank Robbery, Brentwood, Gary William White

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Police say a bank robber got access to a vault and fled with more than $100,000 in Brentwood on Wednesday.

The robbery happened at the PNC Bank on Route 51 around 1 p.m.

Allegheny County Police say 20-year-old Gary William White entered the bank armed with a knife and demanded money from the teller. White then went behind the teller’s counter and obtained access to the bank’s vault.

gary william white Police: Bank Robber Accesses Vault, Gets Away With Over $111K

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

White got away with more than $111,000.

Police say White is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 230 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and a beard.

White was living in the Baldwin area. He also has connections to the Canonsburg and Greene County areas.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts should call police at (412) 473-3000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch