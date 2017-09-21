Students Pack Nutritional Meals For Less Fortunate As Part Of Kraft Hockeyville Celebration

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the 500 high school students who packed meals at California University of Pennsylvania Thursday, the volunteer project was a day away from school, and an opportunity to do something for the greater good.

“I’ve done this before with my church, so this is great,” said Hannah Back, who attends Yough High School. “Just to see high schools doing this, it’s amazing how much we’re impacting lives.”

The students, most of whom are student athletes, worked with Kraft Heinz and Rise Against Hunger to prepare packets of nutritional meals. Working in teams, they scooped, measured and filled the packets.

The event is part of the celebrations for Rostraver Ice Garden being selected as this year’s Kraft Hockeyville USA facility.

The Ice Garden is home to CalU’s men’s and women’s hockey clubs. The goal for the volunteer project is to prepare enough packets for 150,000 meals.

“I want them to take that and grab a greater truth from that, that we can end hunger if we work together,” said Andrew Moser, with Rise Against Hunger.

“There’s a lot of kids that have no idea how they’re going to eat, unless one of these packages arrives and saves the day for them,” said Phil Bourque, a former Penguins player, who encouraged the student volunteers. “I think a lot of these kids, when they go home tonight, they will realize the impact they’ll have on a lot of people they don’t even know.”

“It’s honestly amazing that you can get all the nutrients in one of these as you can in a whole meal,” said Logan Ostrander, a student from South Allegheny High School.

And as a surprise for the students, they got a chance to see the Stanley Cup, taking a moment to view a symbol of victory and giving even more to those in need.