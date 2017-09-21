North Fayette Mom Charged With Abusing Infant Twin Sons

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A North Fayette Township woman is facing child abuse charges after her newborn twins were found to have multiple injuries.
According to the criminal complaint, Chelsey Stallard’s twin sons were 1-month-old when they were treated a Children’s Hospital in June.
Hospital staff called police after determining the twins had “multiple fractures which appeared to be suspicious,” police said.
Doctors told police that both babies had “significant trauma to the lower extremities,” including multiple leg fractures in different stages of healing.
The criminal complaint reports that officers interviewed Stallard twice, and during the second time, she “admitted to handling the victims roughly from time to time.” She said it happened while they were crying and during diaper changes.
Stallard is now facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.