Western Pa. To See Peak Fall Foliage In Coming Weeks

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It may still feel like summer with the warm weather we’ve been having, but Friday is officially the first day of fall and that means leaves changing colors and beautiful foliage.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has released their 2017 fall foliage report, which shows that most of western Pennsylvania should see the best foliage in the second and third weeks of October.
According to the report, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties should peak between Oct. 14 and 20. Only between 5 and 10 percent of leaves will have reached peak color in the coming week.
There have been few changes in the Laurel Highlands so far, with only up to 5 percent of leaves changed. Peak foliage in that region comes a little later this year — between Oct. 24 and 30.
Northern Pennsylvania counties will be the first to see peak foliage in the first two weeks of October.
The DCNR’s full report can be found on their website here.