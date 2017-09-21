Police: ‘Do Not Call 911’ About Dead Body Halloween Decoration

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CHUCKEY, Tenn. (KDKA) — A Halloween display in Tennessee is so convincing that local authorities put out a warning on Facebook to let residents know it was fake.
The Sheriff’s Department in Greene County, Tenn., posted a photo of the display on their Facebook page Wednesday.
The picture shows what appears to be the lower half of a body that had been severed by a closed garage door with fake bloody handprints on the white door.
A neighbor saw the display and called 911, thinking it was a real body.
Deputies went to the house to investigate and discovered it was just a display.
Authorities then posted the photo on their Facebook, warning people that it was Halloween decoration and not a real dead body.
The deputies clearly found some humor in the situation, adding to the Facebook post that instead of calling 911, folks should “congratulate the homeowner on a great display.”