Police: ‘Do Not Call 911’ About Dead Body Halloween Decoration

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (KDKA) — A Halloween display in Tennessee is so convincing that local authorities put out a warning on Facebook to let residents know it was fake.

The Sheriff’s Department in Greene County, Tenn., posted a photo of the display on their Facebook page Wednesday.

The picture shows what appears to be the lower half of a body that had been severed by a closed garage door with fake bloody handprints on the white door.

A neighbor saw the display and called 911, thinking it was a real body.

Deputies went to the house to investigate and discovered it was just a display.

Authorities then posted the photo on their Facebook, warning people that it was Halloween decoration and not a real dead body.

The deputies clearly found some humor in the situation, adding to the Facebook post that instead of calling 911, folks should “congratulate the homeowner on a great display.”

