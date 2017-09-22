No Lines For Apple’s iPhone 8 Release Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS) — There was something missing at Apple Stores across the Pittsburgh area for the Friday release of the iPhone 8 – a big line of eager fans.

Previous releases of the iPhone attracted hundreds of Apple fans waiting in the early morning hours at several stores.

The Apple Store has a ticketing system, but that never stopped eager iPhone fans from camping out overnight.

But on Friday morning, there were just a handful of people outside the Shadyside Apple store.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus touts new features like wireless charging, new camera features, and a faster processor.

The lack of a line may be due to more people waiting for the November release of the iPhone X, which has a more drastic redesign.

The updated Apple Watch and Apple TV also went on sale Friday.

