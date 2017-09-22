Activist Gets OK To Burn Nazi-Confederate Flag In Protest

Filed Under: Bloomsburg Fair, Confederate flag, Nazi Flag, Pennsylvania

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania activist has gotten permission to burn a combination Nazi-Confederate flag to protest a town fair’s decision to allow the sale of Confederate flags.

Gene Stilp says he’ll burn the flag Friday in a garbage can at the Columbia County courthouse after getting permission from the county commissioners on Thursday.

Stilp tells The (Wilkes-Barre) Times Leader he’s upset that the Bloomsburg Fair is allowing six vendors to sell Confederate flags this year.

The same fair drew national headlines last year when a vendor sold swastika flags before he was asked to leave.

Fair board president Paul Reichart says organizers have asked this year’s vendors to display just one flag and put any they sell into bags. He says if the situation gets out of hand, fair officials will take action.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch