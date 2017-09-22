Authorities Warn Of Scam Offering Help With Concealed Carry Permits

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Authorities are warning Pennsylvania residents about a scam involving a website offering help with concealed carry permits.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says the website ConcealCarryServices.com fraudulently offers to assist individuals in Pennsylvania and several other states obtain concealed carry permits.
Authorities say the website asks users to fill out an online form that is almost identical to an application for a Pennsylvania license to carry firearms. The website then asks for the user’s credit card information.
The website has charged victims various fees. Authorities say the highest reported fee was $37.
The Sheriff’s Office says you cannot apply for a Pennsylvania license to carry firearms over the internet.
Anyone with questions about obtaining a license should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (412) 350-4700.