SWAT Called To Frazier Township Home

FRAZIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — SWAT was called out to a home in Frazier Township on Friday afternoon after a homeowner came home to find the rear door kicked in.

It started in the 800 block of Bailey’s Run Road around 3 p.m.

A homeowner came home and saw the rear door had been kicked in. She also heard strange sounds in the basement. The homeowner’s husband then came home and called police.

Officers also heard noises coming from the basement and called SWAT as a precaution since there had been multiple burglaries in the area recently.

Nothing was found inside the home.

The incident was over just before 6 p.m.

