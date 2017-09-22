Furry Tails: Alexis & Morgan Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Alexis

Animal Friends

Alexis is a sweet girl in need of a loving, forever home! She’s looking for a place with both humane and canine playmates.

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Alexis is a young dog who is very sweet. She’s a bit reserved and shy so it may take her some time to get used to new people. Once she gets to know you, she’s very active and playful. She’d like to live in a family of calm adults with a fenced-in yard and another dog. She’s sure to be brought out of her shell with the help of the other dog. If you can be the patient, loving family that Alexis is looking for, stop down and meet this great pup today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Morgan

Orphans of the Storm

Morgan may be a little shy, but she is very loving once she gets to know you! She can’t wait to find her forever home.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Morgan is an affectionate feline and very loving. Once she trusts you, she is a total purr machine! Morgan was in a foster home and was afraid of the other adult cats and kittens and would do best in a quiet home where she can be the only cat. Morgan has been waiting at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning for some time. For more information on giving Morgan her forever home, please contact Orphans of the Storm

To find out more about how to adopt Morgan, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

