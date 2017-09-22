State Police Searching For Missing Mt. Pleasant Woman

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State Police are asking for help from the public finding a missing Westmoreland County woman.
According to officials, 31-year-old Leah Marie Owens, of Mount Pleasant, was reported missing by her mother.
Owens was last seen wearing a peach-colored, hooded sweatshirt and blue shorts.
She drives a maroon 2007 Ford Escape with the license plate number JYJ-6349. The vehicle has a cracked windshield, scratches on the passenger side and dents on the hood.
The vehicle is similar to this one:
Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact State Police in Uniontown.
