State Police Searching For Missing Mt. Pleasant Woman

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State Police are asking for help from the public finding a missing Westmoreland County woman.

According to officials, 31-year-old Leah Marie Owens, of Mount Pleasant, was reported missing by her mother.

Owens was last seen wearing a peach-colored, hooded sweatshirt and blue shorts.

She drives a maroon 2007 Ford Escape with the license plate number JYJ-6349. The vehicle has a cracked windshield, scratches on the passenger side and dents on the hood.

The vehicle is similar to this one:

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact State Police in Uniontown.

