Sen. McCain Announces ‘No’ Vote On GOP’s Latest Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain says he won’t vote for the Republican bill repealing former President Barack Obama’s health care law.
His statement likely deals a fatal blow to the last-gasp GOP measure in a Senate showdown expected next week.
The Arizona Republican says he can’t back the partisan GOP measure because “we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats.”
He also says he can’t back it without knowing the proposal’s impact on insurance coverage and premiums. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said its estimates on that won’t be ready next week.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has said he’ll oppose the bill and Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’s leaning against it.
Republicans control the Senate 52-48. All Democrats oppose the bill so three GOP “no” votes would doom it.
