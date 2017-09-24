Motorcyclist, Passenger Killed In Somerset Township Crash

GREAT RACE: 2017 Great Race Finish Line Videos
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed in a crash in Somerset Township on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 2400 block of State Route 136 around 4:05 p.m.

According to the Washington County coroner’s office, 55-year-old James Edward Martin, of Eighty Four, Pa., was traveling in the westbound lane when he lost control of his bike.

Both Martin and his passenger — 54-year-old Dawn Lynne Stonesifer, of Washington, Pa. — were killed. They were pronounced dead just after 5 p.m.

