Penguins Accept Invitation To White House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins released a statement Sunday stating they have accepted an invitation to visit the White House this year.
The decision to release the statement came one day after the Golden State Warriors announced they will not be accepting the invitation to visit the White House.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a statement regarding the team’s upcoming White House visit.
