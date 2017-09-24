GREAT RACE: Finish Line Live Stream
Penguins Accept Invitation To White House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins released a statement Sunday stating they have accepted an invitation to visit the White House this year.

The decision to release the statement came one day after the Golden State Warriors announced they will not be accepting the invitation to visit the White House.

