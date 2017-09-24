GREAT RACE: 2017 Great Race Finish Line Videos
Elderly Woman Struck By Car, Killed In Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An elderly woman was struck by a car and killed in Ross Township on Sunday morning.

It happened on 6th Avenue in the Laurel Gardens neighborhood.

Ross Police say the woman was crossing in the crosswalk as she was heading to the Lutheran Church around 9:30 a.m. when she was hit by a car.

She was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The woman has not yet been identified.

According to police, the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police are trying to determine why he failed to stop.

Police say they are not releasing information about the driver at this time.

