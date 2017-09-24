Woman Shoots, Kills Sleeping Husband, Survives Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GEORGES TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Fayette County woman is being charged with murder after shooting her husband then turning the gun on herself Saturday.

The suspect in this case, Suzann Bricker, ended up at Allegheny General Hospital after police say she shot herself in the chest. She’s expected to survive. However, her husband, who police say she shot first, didn’t make it.

“Seven o’clock this morning, state police knocked on the door and explained to us the situation and asked if I heard anything,” said neighbor Les Everly.

Les Everly soon learned that 52-year-old Steve Bricker was dead and his wife, 49-year-old Suzann Bricker, is being charged with his murder.

“Kind of a shock. You don’t expect it around this area,” Everly said.

The shooting happened on what neighbors say is the quiet street of Sheldon Avenue Extension in Georges Township, Fayette County, around 2:15 in the morning.

Ed Bricker, Steve Bricker’s cousin, took a drive down the road to check things out Saturday afternoon after he heard what happened.

“It’s shocking. Don’t understand how it happened,” Ed Bricker said.

State Police say Suzann Bricker pointed a .22 caliber pistol at her husband, Steve, while he was in bed sleeping before firing one shot, which struck him in the chest. Police say he died before they got to the scene. Then, police say Suzann fired one round at herself which also struck her in the chest.

After Suzann Bricker turned the gun on herself, police say she drove to Uniontown hospital before she was transported to Allegheny General in Pittsburgh.

Ed Bricker never suspected the couple having issues. He describes Steve as a kind man.

“He was a good guy and he will be missed sadly. Prayers for all the family members,” said Ed Bricker.

Neighbors say the couple had been together since high school.

Les Everly only knew the couple to wave to them.

“Just outside cutting grass, maybe hanging Christmas lights on the deck,” Everly said.

Neighbors said the couple has an adult son.

It’s unclear how long Suzann Bricker will be at Allegheny General Hospital and what her motive was. She is awaiting arraignment.