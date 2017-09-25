Fire Destroys House In Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Fire destroyed a house in Moon Township early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the home on Rosemont Drive around 1:30 a.m. A neighbor said she could hear the homeowner was in trouble.
“I just heard some glass popping and someone yelling,” Mary Ellen Hunsberger said. “I stood up and looked out my window and I saw the whole porch completely engulfed in flames.”
Hunsberger said the homeowner was yelling for help. He was later seen being taken from the scene on a stretcher. His condition was not immediately known.