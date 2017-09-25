Tractor Trailer Overturns In Jackson Twp., Driver Arrested For DUI

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A truck driver is facing DUI charges after his trailer overturned in Jackson Township early Monday morning.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. on near I-79.
Jackson Township police say the driver — 48-year-old Myron Eugene Harber, of Atlanta — ran a stop sign as he was coming off I-79 and his tractor trailer overturned.
He was taken to the Butler County Jail on DUI charges.
There was a lane restriction on Route 68 while crews emptied the trailer and cleared the scene.
Police expected the clean-up to take several hours.