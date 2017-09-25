Woman Bitten By Snake At LongHorn Steakhouse, Facing 3-Month Recovery

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SPOTSLYVANIA, Va. (KDKA) — A woman is facing 3 months of recovery after she was bitten by a snake at a Virginia restaurant earlier this month.

CBS affiliate WTVR reports that Rachel Myrick was in the foyer of a LongHorn Steakhouse in Spotsylvania County on Sept. 12 when a copperhead snake bit her three times in the foot and toes.

Myrick’s boyfriend called 911 and a LongHorn Steakhouse spokesperson told WTVR the restaurant also called 911 and helped Myrick.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she stayed for several days for treatment. She was released on Sept. 17.

WTVR reports that Myrick suffered swelling that spread past her knee and some additional swelling on her hip and thigh. She says she’s facing a three-month recovery period.

“There’s very little that I can do. I can’t work. I can’t take my kids anywhere,” she told WTVR.

A LongHorn Steakhouse representative told WTVR they’re looking into how the snake got into the restaurant and they “are taking steps to prevent it from happening again.”