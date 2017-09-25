Man And His Pets Escape Fire In Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — A man and his pets escaped a fire at their home in Munhall early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 1900 block of West Street around midnight.

The chief of the Munhall Volunteer Fire Bureau said the second floor of the three-story building was heavily involved with flames when the first crews arrived on the scene. The fire then extended up into the attic and roof.

Firefighters had to deal with live ammunition that the residents kept in his home.

“The ammunition wasn’t as much of a concern,” said Chief Ed Pletsch. “It doesn’t blow up and shoot bullets at you. It just explodes you get shrapnel injuries. That’s what you’re mainly worried about. As we were able to get in there it was pretty basic after that, so it wasn’t a problem.”

The man living in the building was able to escape. Chief Pletsch said the man’s dog and cat also got out and were running around the neighborhood. An aquarium with a snake was also removed from the building.

Chief Pletsch said there is a considerable amount of smoke and water damage to the entire structure.

No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.