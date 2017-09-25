Residents Escape Fire In Apartment Building In Perry North

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People living in an apartment building in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood raced to escape a fire early Monday morning.
The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the basement of the building on Waldorf Street.
Mary Howard said her husband was waking up for work when they discovered the fire.
“I went to the restroom and smoke was just everywhere,” Howard said. “I opened the front door and smoke just piled in. We got out of there – me, my son and my husband.”
Howard said her husband and others had to run down the street to get help.
“My husband and them ran down to the fire station and woke them up,” said Howard.
“We were down there banging on the door trying to wake the firemen up,” said Maurice Thomas. “This guy who was with us…he’s banging on the side window where the paramedics sleep at. That woke one of them up.”
No one was injured. Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire.