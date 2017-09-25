GREAT RACE: 2017 Great Race Finish Line Videos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Bears Recap | Steelers Skip National Anthem But Former Army Ranger And Current LT Villanueva Stands Near Tunnel | More Steelers

Residents Escape Fire In Apartment Building In Perry North

Filed Under: Fire, Perry North, Waldorf Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People living in an apartment building in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood raced to escape a fire early Monday morning.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the basement of the building on Waldorf Street.

Mary Howard said her husband was waking up for work when they discovered the fire.

“I went to the restroom and smoke was just everywhere,” Howard said. “I opened the front door and smoke just piled in. We got out of there – me, my son and my husband.”

Howard said her husband and others had to run down the street to get help.

“My husband and them ran down to the fire station and woke them up,” said Howard.

“We were down there banging on the door trying to wake the firemen up,” said Maurice Thomas. “This guy who was with us…he’s banging on the side window where the paramedics sleep at. That woke one of them up.”

No one was injured. Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch