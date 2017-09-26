WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Angry Fans | Fan Sells Seats | Racial Slur | Jersey Sales | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Car Crashes Into Scott Twp. Business, Driver Mistakenly Hit Gas Pedal Instead Of Brake

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Kel’s Sports Cards, Scott Township, Washington Avenue

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A sports cards store in Scott Township was heavily damaged when a car crashed through the front of the building on Tuesday afternoon.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 2 p.m.

Officials at the scene say the elderly driver mixed up the gas pedal and brake, and the Toyota sedan ended up slamming into Kel’s Sports Cards store.

scott twp crash 2 Car Crashes Into Scott Twp. Business, Driver Mistakenly Hit Gas Pedal Instead Of Brake

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Only the owner of the business was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The store front and some displays inside were destroyed, but there was no structural damage.

scott twp crash 3 Car Crashes Into Scott Twp. Business, Driver Mistakenly Hit Gas Pedal Instead Of Brake

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch