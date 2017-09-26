Car Crashes Into Scott Twp. Business, Driver Mistakenly Hit Gas Pedal Instead Of Brake

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A sports cards store in Scott Township was heavily damaged when a car crashed through the front of the building on Tuesday afternoon.
According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 2 p.m.
Officials at the scene say the elderly driver mixed up the gas pedal and brake, and the Toyota sedan ended up slamming into Kel’s Sports Cards store.
Only the owner of the business was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The store front and some displays inside were destroyed, but there was no structural damage.
