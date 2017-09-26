Equifax CEO Richard Smith Out After Massive Internet Breach

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (KDKA/AP) – Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

The shake-up announced Tuesday comes after Equifax disclosed that hackers exploited a software flaw that the company didn’t fix to heist Social Security numbers, birthdates and other personal data that provide the keys to identify theft.

Smith had been Equifax’s CEO since 2005. Paulino do Rego Barros Jr. was named interim CEO.

Although many analysts had applauded Equifax’s performance under Smith, he and the rest of his management team had come under fire for lax security and its response to the breach.

Smith’s departure follows the abrupt retirement of Equifax’s chief security officer and chief information officer.

Equifax said the breach affected approximately 143 million people. That means social security numbers, addresses, birthdays and even your credit card numbers could have been exposed.

Equifax has set up a website for anyone who thinks they may have been a victim in this case, but you should also take the time to stay on top of your information.

More information can be found on the Equifax website here: equifaxsecurity2017.com

