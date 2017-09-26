Nearly 30,000 Strollers Recalled Due To Faulty Part

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Approximately 28,000 “Jeep Brand” jogging strollers are being recalled because the leg bracket can break, which could cause children to fall out.
The strollers are made by Delta and have “J is for Jeep” printed on the side.
They were sold at Target, Walmart and other stores from 2015 through 2016.
At least one child was hurt because of the problem.
Anyone who has the strollers should stop using them immediately, and contact the company for a free repair.
