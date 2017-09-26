City Public Works Announces Weekend Parkway East Closure, Restrictions

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the old Greenfield Bridge came crashing down with a thud onto the Parkway East, everything did not go as planned.

Despite a bed of earth to soften the blow of the falling concrete and protect the Parkway’s riding surface, there was damage. So, this weekend the contractor is going to repair that section of the road and it’s going to be disruptions to your Parkway East driving.

Here is what will be closed and when:

Thursday from 10 p.m. until Friday at 5 a.m., the inbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel will be closed. PennDOT will be prepping for more work it will do over the weekend inside the tunnel.

Here is the posted detour:

• From inbound (westbound) I-376, take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) off-ramp

• Follow Ardmore Boulevard toward Wilkinsburg

• Ardmore Boulevard becomes Penn Avenue (Route 8)

• Follow Penn Avenue to Fifth Avenue

• Turn left onto Fifth Avenue and follow into Oakland

• Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) toward westbound I-376

• Take the ramp toward West 376 Downtown

• Merge onto westbound I-376

• End detour

Also, Thursday from 9 p.m. until Friday at 5 a.m., two lanes of the outbound Parkway East will be closed in the area of the Greenfield Bridge.

Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. at the latest, the inbound Parkway East will be closed from Wilkinsburg to the Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp. Local traffic will be able to continue on to Edgewood-Swissvale.

Friday from 9 p.m. until Saturday at noon, two lanes of the outbound Parkway East will be closed in the area of the Greenfield Bridge.

For a map and details of the westbound detour, click here.

Saturday noon until 6 p.m., the outbound Parkway East will have a single lane closed in the area of the Greenfield Bridge.

The official detour will take traffic through Wilkinsburg to 5th Avenue through Oakland, and back on the Parkway at the Boulevard of the Allies. Police will be monitoring key intersections in an effort to keep things moving.

For more information, visit this link.

Fans going to the Pitt football game and coming from the east should consider using Route 28 to get into the city.

For more information, check 511pa.com.