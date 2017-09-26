WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Angry Fans | Fan Sells Seats | Racial Slur | Jersey Sales | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

W. Va. School District Apologizes For Trump Banner During Pittsburgh H.S. Football Game

Filed Under: Brooke County School, Donald Trump, Perry High School, Pittsburgh, trump

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia school superintendent has issued an apology after some said they were offended by a banner at a football game that read “Trump Perry.”

Media reported that Brooke County School Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute apologized on Monday to the community of Pittsburgh Perry High School for the “insensitive, intimidating, and offensive sign.”

The banner was seen in the student section of Brooke High School at Friday night’s game.

Shute said the district would use the incident to teach students values like respect and dignity.

Shute asked for forgiveness from all who were offended, saying she hoped that the school communities could move forward united against hatred.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Davis says:
    September 26, 2017 at 3:56 PM

    Why should the school apologize for this sign ? All they are doing is giving into these STUPID people .

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch