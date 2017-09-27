NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Angry Fans | Fan Sells Seats | Racial Slur | Jersey Sales | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

North Shore’s Newest Building To House SAP Ariba, More Restaurants

Filed Under: John Shumway, North Shore, Pittsburgh, SAP Ariba

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A big groundbreaking ceremony was held on Pittsburgh’s North Shore Wednesday morning.

The ceremony was held to mark the construction of a new seven-story building near PNC Park. SAP Ariba will be the primary occupant of the building.

Currently, the company has 850 employees in the Pittsburgh area. With this building, they plan on bringing them together and adding 250 more.

There will also be space for new restaurants on the ground floor of the building.

Officials hope to have building open by early 2019.

Once the project is complete, Lot 4 between PNC Park and Hyatt Place will be the only undeveloped parcel of property along the North Shore.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch