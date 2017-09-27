North Shore’s Newest Building To House SAP Ariba, More Restaurants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A big groundbreaking ceremony was held on Pittsburgh’s North Shore Wednesday morning.
The ceremony was held to mark the construction of a new seven-story building near PNC Park. SAP Ariba will be the primary occupant of the building.
Currently, the company has 850 employees in the Pittsburgh area. With this building, they plan on bringing them together and adding 250 more.
There will also be space for new restaurants on the ground floor of the building.
Officials hope to have building open by early 2019.
Once the project is complete, Lot 4 between PNC Park and Hyatt Place will be the only undeveloped parcel of property along the North Shore.
