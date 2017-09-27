NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Angry Fans | Fan Sells Seats | Racial Slur | Jersey Sales | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Police: Penn Twp. Employee Pointed Guns At 2 Employees Inside Municipal Building

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Penn Township employee is facing charges for allegedly bringing guns into the municipal building and pointing them at other employees.

According to police, Dallas Leonard, 65, of Jeannette, is facing charges of simple assault and harassment.

Two employees told detectives that Leonard brought in guns on multiple occasions to show them off.

Both employees stated they objected to having the guns pointed at them.

However, one employee said Leonard would just “laugh it off.”

The employees also told police they did not know if the guns were loaded.

