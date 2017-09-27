NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Angry Fans | Fan Sells Seats | Racial Slur | Jersey Sales | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Rapper Pitbull Sends His Private Jet To Puerto Rico To Help Evacuate Cancer Patients

Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, Pitbull
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 14: Rapper Pitbull (C) performs with dancers during the 2017 Miss USA pageant at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 14, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN JUAN (CBS) – Rapper Pitbull is being thanked for sending his private plane to help evacuate cancer patients from Puerto Rico.

Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzales gave a shout out to the rapper Tuesday afternoon, thanking him for his efforts.

“Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” Gonzales tweeted, originally in Spanish.

In a statement to the New York Daily News, Pitbull said it was the least he could do to help after Hurrican Maria devastated the island.

Much of the island is still without power following the destructive hurricane. Hospitals are having to rely on diesel generators to keep the power on and help the neediest of patients.

