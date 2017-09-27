NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Angry Fans | Fan Sells Seats | Racial Slur | Jersey Sales | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Trump Calls Facebook ‘Anti-Trump’ After It Aids Russia Probe

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Facebook

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is calling Facebook “anti-Trump.” His tweet Wednesday comes days after the social media company agreed to provide material to congressional investigators probing Russia interference in the 2016 election.

Trump tweeted: “Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, nytimes(apologized) & wapo were anti-Trump. Collusion?’

Trump’s comments came days after Facebook said it will provide the contents of 3,000 ads bought by a Russian agency to congressional investigators and make political advertising on its platform more transparent. Several committees are investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump also says on Twitter that “the people were Pro-Trump!” He adds: “Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch