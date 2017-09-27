NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Health Insurance Going Up For Some Smokers In Westmoreland Co.

By David Highfield
Filed Under: David Highfield, Health Insurance, smoking, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a trend that won’t make smokers happy, being charged more for health insurance.

It will soon be happening for some workers in Westmoreland County.

If you’re a smoker and work at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, or another county office, you can only smoke in designated areas outside.

Now comes another new rule for smokers — non-union goverment employees will be charged a $600 surcharge on health insurance next year.

“To be clear, this is not about singling out one group or punishing any one group. It’s about making them healthier,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas.

Kopas also tells KDKA that it will help lower rising health care costs, and the county is offering classes to help smokers kick the habit.

Jack Lipnicky doesn’t work for Westmoreland County, but he is a smoker and doesn’t think the surcharge or classes will push smokers to stop.

“No, I don’t think so, because we know that it’s bad,” Lipnicky said. “A comedian once said you could put the word ‘death’ on a cigarette and people are still going to smoke.”

Health insurance expert Jim McTiernan, from Arthur J. Gallagher and Company, says Westmoreland County is not alone with this move.

“It’s more than a trend. It’s really of almost the norm,” said McTiernan. “In fact, you pay higher premiums under the Affordable Care Act on the exchange if you’re a tobacco user.”

He says there’s proof smokers wind up costing more.

“The science will show someone who uses tobacco will cost more in medical costs over their lifetime,” McTiernan said.

The change won’t apply to a worker who may smoke a cigar while golfing. This is for someone who smokes four times a week. It’ll be on the honor system.

The commissioner says the next step is to talk to unions about this.

More from David Highfield
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch