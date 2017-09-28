WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Free Cup Of Joe: Businesses Celebrating National Coffee Day With Deals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lattes, mochas, cold brew, hot, iced, with cream and sugar – however you drink your coffee, Friday is the day to do it.

That’s because Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day.

To celebrate, several restaurant chains are brewing up some perks for customers.

At Dunkin’ Donuts, if you buy a medium or large coffee, you get a second medium cup for free.

McDonald’s is giving people a free medium McCafe with any purchase through its app.

If you order through the Sheetz app on Friday, you’ll get a free pumpkin pie latte.

Keurig is giving a special discount to customers who purchase pods and bagged coffee through their website. According to USA Today, if you use the coupon code CELEBRATE, you can get 20 percent off. There’s also free shipping with purchases of $39 or more.

Cinnabon is offering free 12-ounce coffees on Friday.

And, at 7-Eleven, their loyalty club members can get a free cup of joe by redeeming a bar code through their app from Friday through Sunday. USA Today says there a one deal per member limit.

